Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Downgraded to “Add” at Peel Hunt

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) was downgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.61) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 523 ($7.34) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.32) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.63) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.74) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group reduced their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($7.30) to GBX 360 ($5.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 407.71 ($5.72).

AUTO traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 347.10 ($4.87). 2,788,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 313 ($4.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 445 ($6.25).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers products and services to retailers and home traders to support its online activities. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers.

