Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Sold by Tuttle Tactical Management LLC

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC cut its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $95.50 and a 12 month high of $125.24. The company has a market cap of $52,088.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.02 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.29.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $28,952.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,935.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward B. Flynn III sold 7,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $928,497.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,966,391. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

