Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.02 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.29.

Shares of ADP opened at $113.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52,088.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $95.50 and a 12 month high of $125.24.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.11%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 69,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $7,848,958.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,088,234.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 28,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $3,532,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,966,391. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 402.5% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,798,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047,575 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,915,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,481,000 after purchasing an additional 102,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,214,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,928,000 after purchasing an additional 103,129 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,993,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,556,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,491,000 after purchasing an additional 38,138 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

