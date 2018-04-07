Automatic Data Processing Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 10,942 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,599% compared to the typical daily volume of 644 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $113.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51,738.44, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $125.24.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $133.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.29.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 69,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $7,848,958.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,088,234.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $405,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,047 shares of company stock worth $12,966,391 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

