Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research note released on Monday, March 19th, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $305.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Vetr upgraded Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $269.37 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.89.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $228.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97,344.13, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Broadcom has a one year low of $208.44 and a one year high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 41.37%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 48.95%.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.88, for a total value of $48,532.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $5,304,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,376,429. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,857,000 after acquiring an additional 53,921 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $2,342,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 18.6% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

