Avianca (AVH) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.11

News stories about Avianca (NYSE:AVH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Avianca earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 45.9329323356433 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of AVH stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.93, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.69. Avianca has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Avianca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS upgraded Avianca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.40 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avianca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

About Avianca

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, South America, and internationally. It offers passenger and cargo air transportation services; and aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel-related services to its customers.

