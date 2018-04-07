Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Avinger earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the medical device company an impact score of 46.0063633447351 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services started coverage on Avinger in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

AVGR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. 225,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.54. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The medical device company reported ($9.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Himanshu Patel bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/avinger-avgr-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-accern-reports-updated.html.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.