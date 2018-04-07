Aviva Plc Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.51 (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva Plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.506 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS AVVIY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,426. Aviva has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28,061.85, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides life insurance, general insurance, accident and health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's long-term insurance and savings products include Annuities; equity release products; pension products, such as personal and group pensions, stakeholder pensions, and income drawdown; protection products, including term assurance, mortgage life insurance, flexible whole of life, and critical illness cover and group schemes; bonds and savings comprising single premium investment bonds and regular premium savings plans; and investment products consisting of unit trusts, individual savings accounts, and open ended investment companies.

