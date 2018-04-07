Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Axa

AXA raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,666 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. AXA owned 0.16% of Costco Wholesale worth $132,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3,005.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,180,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $668,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,164 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,611,043 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,864 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,114.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $433,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,445 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,777,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,843,102,000 after buying an additional 1,007,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,805,874 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,138,000 after buying an additional 858,969 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.76.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $977,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,158.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.62, for a total value of $943,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,492.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,859 shares of company stock valued at $19,238,290. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $183.96. 2,245,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $81,409.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/axa-boosts-stake-in-costco-wholesale-co-cost-updated-updated.html.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.