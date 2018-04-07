UBS Analysts Give AXA (CS) a €23.60 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €23.60 ($29.14) target price by analysts at UBS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie set a €22.70 ($28.02) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($35.80) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, March 5th. Cfra set a €28.00 ($34.57) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.30 ($37.41) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €27.40 ($33.83).

AXA stock opened at €22.80 ($28.15) on Thursday. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($27.32) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($34.19).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

