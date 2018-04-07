Axa Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA)

AXA raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 114.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the period. AXA owned 0.10% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,473,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,105,000 after acquiring an additional 82,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 736,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after buying an additional 44,290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elizabeth Stoner sold 16,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $292,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Storer sold 3,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $60,215.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,448. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,199. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,429.56, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

