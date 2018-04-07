Axa Purchases 19,504 Shares of UDR, Inc. (UDR)

AXA lifted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 273.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,504 shares during the quarter. AXA’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,344,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,365,000 after buying an additional 354,311 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 586,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,583,000 after buying an additional 317,789 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $9,090,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,924,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 160,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $1,077,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,974,053.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $461,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,390 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,256,800. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9,659.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $250.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.37 million. UDR had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 4.53%. UDR’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, January 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of and manages multifamily apartment communities generally located in various markets across the United States. The Company’s segments are Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other.

