Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $92,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $23.05. 225,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,893. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $755.96, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

