Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Receives $60.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.22.

AXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS upgraded Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Axis Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Wells Fargo upgraded Axis Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,743.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 7,646,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,301,000 after acquiring an additional 953,525 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,652,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,388,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,768,000 after acquiring an additional 981,532 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,356,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,196,000 after acquiring an additional 122,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $57.13. The stock had a trading volume of 959,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,266. The company has a market cap of $4,832.27, a P/E ratio of -18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.34. Axis Capital has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.41 million. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. analysts expect that Axis Capital will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.52%.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

