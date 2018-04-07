AXT Inc (AXTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.86 Million

Analysts forecast that AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report $26.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.10 million and the lowest is $26.70 million. AXT reported sales of $20.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $26.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.60 million to $120.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $128.90 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.72 million. AXT had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded AXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on AXT from $8.75 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

AXTI stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,544. The company has a market capitalization of $309.39, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. AXT has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,082,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,206,000 after acquiring an additional 205,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AXT by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,629,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 172,194 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AXT by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 100,889 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in AXT by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 155,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in AXT by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 829,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 146,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc (AXT) is a developer and producer of compound and single element semiconductor substrates, also known as wafers. The dominant substrates used in producing semiconductor chips and other electronic circuits are made from silicon. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound semiconductor substrates and sale of materials.

