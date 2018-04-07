B. Riley Financial (RILY) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. B. Riley Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 46.4642165920363 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 67,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.54, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

B. Riley Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $17.30 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through a private placement purchase. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th.

In related news, Chairman Bryant R. Riley acquired 221,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $4,036,553.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bryant R. Riley acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $134,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

