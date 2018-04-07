Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Hecla Mining Boosted by B. Riley (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Hecla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th, according to Zacks Investment Research. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $1,473.78, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 158.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $160.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,531,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,428,000 after purchasing an additional 426,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,535,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,350,000 after purchasing an additional 198,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,922,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,911,000 after purchasing an additional 694,899 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 7,197,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 515,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,910,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after purchasing an additional 446,213 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

