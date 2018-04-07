B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Director Sells C$369,000.00 in Stock

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Director Bongani Mtshisi sold 100,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.69, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00.

Shares of TSE BTO traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.45. 1,344,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,098. B2Gold has a one year low of C$2.96 and a one year high of C$4.06.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$220.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$275.31 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 8.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$5.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/b2gold-corp-bto-director-bongani-mtshisi-sells-100000-shares-updated-updated.html.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Finland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's production properties include the La Libertad mine with an exploitation concession covering an area of 10,950 hectares and the El Limon mine covering an area of 12,000 hectares located in Nicaragua; the Masbate mine covering an area of approximately 15,209 hectares located in the Philippines; and the Otjikoto mine covering an area of 6,933.99 hectares located in Namibia.

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.