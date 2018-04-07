Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 2,036,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,709,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

BW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.30 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $165.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.71 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 41,456 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $244,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,512,713 shares of company stock valued at $9,137,998. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2,110.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 178,068 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 67.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 895,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 359,753 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 46.5% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 212,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc is a technology-based provider of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment that includes a suite of boiler products and environmental systems, and services for power and industrial uses. The Company operates in three segments: Power, Renewable and Industrial.

