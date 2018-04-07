Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Baker Hughes A GE earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oilfield services provider an impact score of 46.0364243095366 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Baker Hughes A GE stock traded up $13.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.68. Baker Hughes A GE has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.21.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE Company is an oil and gas company. The Company is a provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. The Company’s products and services include upstream, midstream, downstream, industrial and digital. The Company’s upstream, which includes evaluation, drilling, completions and production.

