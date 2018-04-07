Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases New Holdings in Diageo (DEO)

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in Diageo by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Clearbridge LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 51,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

DEO traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.17. 452,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Diageo has a twelve month low of $113.67 and a twelve month high of $147.62. The company has a market cap of $85,751.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $1.4232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

