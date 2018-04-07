Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys Shares of 43,624 Jabil (JBL)

Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,624 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,673,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,435,000 after purchasing an additional 616,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jabil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,980,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,778,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Jabil by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,725,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,036,000 after buying an additional 745,305 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 4,149,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,918,000 after buying an additional 465,246 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,167,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,147,000 after purchasing an additional 763,647 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $448,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,537.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erich Hoch sold 2,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $60,464.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,603 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBL traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.95. 1,382,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Jabil has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $4,990.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys Shares of 43,624 Jabil (JBL)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/banco-de-sabadell-s-a-takes-1-15-million-position-in-jabil-inc-jbl-updated-updated.html.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.