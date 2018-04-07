17,100 Shares in Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Purchased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Big Lots by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of BIG stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,312. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $64.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,864.15, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.14. Big Lots had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Big Lots’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

In related news, CEO David J. Campisi sold 20,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $903,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,458,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Campisi sold 25,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $1,201,828.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BIG has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS lowered Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments.

