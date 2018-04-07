Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires Shares of 26,763 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (XOP)

Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,502,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,803,000 after purchasing an additional 528,748 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. by 1,010.1% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 439,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. during the 4th quarter worth $12,934,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. during the 4th quarter worth $8,366,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.66. 19,567,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,538,215. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

