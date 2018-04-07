Banco Macro (BMA) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Banco Macro earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 45.4151977971942 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Shares of Banco Macro stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $108.40. 69,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7,179.62, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $136.10.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $401.72 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 25.77%. analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

