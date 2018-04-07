Santander Brasil (BSBR) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.19

Media coverage about Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Santander Brasil earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 44.8259465944807 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Santander Brasil stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.47. 2,081,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Santander Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $44,503.79, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 6.92%. Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

