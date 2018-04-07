Bancolombia (CIB) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bancolombia earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.9581954860958 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut Bancolombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase set a $41.00 price objective on Bancolombia and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, UBS raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of Bancolombia stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bancolombia has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,243.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.3585 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers throughout Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

