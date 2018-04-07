Bancolombia SA (CIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

CIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $41.00 price target on shares of Bancolombia and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

CIB stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.81. 237,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,294.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.53. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $48.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.3585 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bancolombia by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bancolombia during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA (Bancolombia) is a financial institution engaged in providing a range of financial products and services to a diversified individual, corporate, and government customer base throughout Colombia, Latin America and the Caribbean region. The Bank operates through 10 segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Leasing, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and All other.

