Bank of America (BAC) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s previous close.

BAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Instinet reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

Shares of BAC opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310,588.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4,013.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

