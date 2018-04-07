Bank of America (BAC) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,650 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,598,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619,173 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,136,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612,342 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,012,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,558,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,086,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720,403 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,159,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801,300 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo set a $35.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

Bank of America stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $310,588.69, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

