Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after purchasing an additional 82,834 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,490.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $74.72 and a 1 year high of $89.09.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $160.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.90 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.50 price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

