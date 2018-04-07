Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Varex Imaging (VREX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Varex Imaging worth $18,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,361.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.47. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.17). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

VREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Varex Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

