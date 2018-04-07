Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Rexnord Llc (RXN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Rexnord Llc (NYSE:RXN) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.69% of Rexnord worth $18,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,177,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,250,000 after buying an additional 738,129 shares during the period. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $18,503,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $11,635,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 526,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 363,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,653,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,019,000 after purchasing an additional 198,625 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXN stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $3,089.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. Rexnord Llc has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $31.44.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $492.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.66 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. analysts predict that Rexnord Llc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXN. KeyCorp raised their price target on Rexnord from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS upgraded Rexnord from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Rexnord from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-18-63-million-stake-in-rexnord-corp-rxn-updated-updated.html.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.