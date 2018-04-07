Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.12 Million Stake in Matrix Service (MTRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,924 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.29% of Matrix Service worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 7,433.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 161,314 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 193,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 87,150 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 82,189 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTRX opened at $14.50 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $383.48, a P/E ratio of -1,450.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Matrix Service’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTRX. BidaskClub raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

