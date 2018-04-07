Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 603 Shares of ATRION Co. (ATRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ATRION Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.52% of ATRION worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATRI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ATRION by 4.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,916,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ATRION by 145.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRION during the fourth quarter worth approximately $900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ATRION by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,203,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ATRION by 187.6% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $602.00 on Friday. ATRION Co. has a 52 week low of $460.15 and a 52 week high of $694.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,122.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.67.

ATRION (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter. ATRION had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $34.02 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ATRION from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

ATRION Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It involves in the marketing of components to other equipment manufacturers for incorporation in their products and sell finished devices to physicians, hospitals, clinics and other treatment centers. It specializes in the fluid delivery, as well as ophthalmic and cardiovascular devices.

