Bank of The West Cuts Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $925,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $96.20 and a 12 month high of $116.10. The company has a market cap of $151,796.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Vetr cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.04 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

