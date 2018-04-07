Banner (BANR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BANR. BidaskClub downgraded Banner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banner in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banner presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.25.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1,844.61, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. Banner has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 12.02%. equities research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Banner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback 1,620,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth A. Larsen sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $50,856.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $45,977.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $120,590. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Banner by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Banner by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 80,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Banner by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banner by 27.5% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Banner in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

