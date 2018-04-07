FIG Partners Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Banner Co. (BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Investment analysts at FIG Partners decreased their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banner in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th, according to Zacks Investment Research. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Banner’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banner in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Banner stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,844.61, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Banner has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. Banner had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Banner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,620,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

In related news, VP Kenneth A. Larsen sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $50,856.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $45,977.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,137 shares of company stock worth $120,590. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Banner by 242.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,494,000 after buying an additional 327,377 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Banner by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

