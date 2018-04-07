Barclays Analysts Give Telef�nica (BME:TEF) a €9.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €9.00 ($11.11) target price on Telef�nica (BME:TEF) in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TEF. UBS set a €10.00 ($12.35) target price on Telef�nica and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.95 ($8.58) price objective on Telef�nica and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($11.11) price objective on Telef�nica and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.25 ($11.42) price objective on Telef�nica and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($13.58) price objective on Telef�nica and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.67 ($11.94).

Shares of Telef�nica stock traded up €0.15 ($0.19) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €8.20 ($10.12). 33,480,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,390,000. Telef�nica has a 12 month low of €7.45 ($9.20) and a 12 month high of €10.63 ($13.12).

Telef�nica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

