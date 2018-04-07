Barclays (BARC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

Investec downgraded shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. Investec currently has GBX 225 ($3.16) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 215 ($3.02).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BARC. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 215 ($3.02) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Macquarie set a GBX 212 ($2.98) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.81) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS set a GBX 225 ($3.16) target price on Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 226.42 ($3.18).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 209.55 ($2.94) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 177.30 ($2.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.35 ($3.30).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00.

In other Barclays news, insider Mike Turner bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($29,477.82).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

