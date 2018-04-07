Barclays (BARC) Receives Sell Rating from Citigroup

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a GBX 150 ($2.11) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 28.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BARC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.23) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, March 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS set a GBX 225 ($3.16) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 215 ($3.02) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cfra set a GBX 270 ($3.79) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 226.42 ($3.18).

Shares of BARC stock traded down GBX 2.65 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 209.55 ($2.94). The stock had a trading volume of 33,750,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.35 ($3.30).

In related news, insider Mike Turner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($29,477.82).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Barclays (BARC) Receives Sell Rating from Citigroup” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/barclays-barc-sell-rating-reaffirmed-at-citigroup-updated-updated.html.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.