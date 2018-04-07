Barclays (BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 225 ($3.16) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.23) to GBX 240 ($3.37) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 250 ($3.51) price target on Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Investec downgraded Barclays to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 215 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($3.16) in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.11) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Macquarie set a GBX 212 ($2.98) price target on Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 226.42 ($3.18).

BARC opened at GBX 209.55 ($2.94) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.35 ($3.30).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 0.95%.

In related news, insider Mike Turner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($29,477.82).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

