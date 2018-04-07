HSBC Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €92.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €92.00 ($113.58) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Thursday, March 29th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAS. Societe Generale set a €92.00 ($113.58) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($138.27) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €109.00 ($134.57) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS set a €99.00 ($122.22) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €90.10 ($111.23) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €97.63 ($120.53).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €83.99 ($103.69) on Thursday. Basf has a 52-week low of €78.97 ($97.49) and a 52-week high of €98.70 ($121.85).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

