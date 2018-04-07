Analyzing Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) & Whirlpool (WHR)

Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) and Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Whirlpool and Bassett Furniture Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whirlpool $21.25 billion 0.49 $350.00 million $13.74 10.81 Bassett Furniture Industries $452.50 million 0.70 $18.25 million $1.58 18.70

Whirlpool has higher revenue and earnings than Bassett Furniture Industries. Whirlpool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bassett Furniture Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Whirlpool and Bassett Furniture Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whirlpool 1.65% 18.36% 5.08% Bassett Furniture Industries 3.17% 8.10% 5.40%

Dividends

Whirlpool pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bassett Furniture Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Whirlpool pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bassett Furniture Industries pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Whirlpool has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Whirlpool is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Whirlpool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Whirlpool shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Whirlpool has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bassett Furniture Industries has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Whirlpool and Bassett Furniture Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whirlpool 1 5 1 0 2.00 Bassett Furniture Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Whirlpool presently has a consensus target price of $189.40, indicating a potential upside of 27.52%. Bassett Furniture Industries has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.68%. Given Whirlpool’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Whirlpool is more favorable than Bassett Furniture Industries.

Summary

Whirlpool beats Bassett Furniture Industries on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems. The company markets and distributes its products primarily under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Indesit, and Hotpoint. Whirlpool Corporation sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated is a manufacturer, importer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company’s segments include Wholesale, Retail – Company-owned stores and Logistical services. Its wholesale home furnishings segment is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products to a network of Bassett stores (licensee-owned stores and Company-owned stores) and independent furniture retailers. Its retail segment consists of Company-owned stores. It operates its logistical services segment through its subsidiary, Zenith Freight Lines, LLC, which provides shipping, delivery and warehousing services. Its portfolio of products includes Canopy Bed, Nightstands, Baby Bedding, Bedside Tables, Chaise Lounge, Writing Desks, Kitchen Furniture, Computer Hutch, Game Tables and Fabric Ottomans. Its range of furniture products and accessories are sold through a nation-wide network of over 90 retail stores known as Bassett Home Furnishings.

