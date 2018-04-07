Bata Market Cap Hits $610,045.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001778 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, SouthXchange, Livecoin and YoBit. Bata has a total market capitalization of $610,045.00 and $2,464.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bata has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.51 or 0.01701060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004555 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015487 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001059 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00022345 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,010,146 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, YoBit, SouthXchange and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

