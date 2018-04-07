Baxter International (BAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, “In the past year, Baxter has outperformed its industry in terms of price performance. The company got FDA approval of Bivalirudin in 0.9 percent Sodium Chloride Injection recently. Further, Baxter announced U.S. launch of the Arisure Closed System Transfer device. In acute therapies, Baxter launched the first 3-in-1 oXIRIS set for continuous renal replacement therapy and sepsis management protocols. Latest strategic buyouts of RECOTHORM and PREVELEAK also deserve mention. On the flip side, Baxter expects its pharmaceutical business to be flat on a year-over-year basis in 2018 due to increased competition for select products in the segment. Further, foreign currency headwinds, intense competition and lackluster sales growth have been dampening the company’s performance since long. Baxter also faces pricing pressure owing to the advent of group purchasing organizations (GPOs) in the United States.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAX. Barclays upped their price target on Baxter International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised Baxter International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.93.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $63.89 on Thursday. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $52.27 and a 52-week high of $72.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35,389.89, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Baxter International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $1,210,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,854.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter S. Hellman sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $243,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,294.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,512. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $178,651,000. HealthCor Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $111,504,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $74,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,486,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,114,000 after buying an additional 1,018,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,098,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $200,279,000 after buying an additional 474,520 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Baxter International (BAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/baxter-international-bax-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.