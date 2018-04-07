UBS Analysts Give Bayer (BAYN) a €120.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €120.00 ($148.15) target price by equities researchers at UBS in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. UBS’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs set a €125.00 ($154.32) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($148.15) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €131.00 ($161.73) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €124.00 ($153.09) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €118.05 ($145.74).

FRA:BAYN traded down €0.57 ($0.70) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €93.61 ($115.57). The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,573 shares. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($113.06) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($152.86).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/bayer-bayn-given-a-120-00-price-target-by-ubs-analysts-updated-updated.html.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health, and Covestro segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.