Bba Aviation Plc (BBAVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Bba Aviation Plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of BBAVY stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bba Aviation has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4,689.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Investec downgraded Bba Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bba Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bba Aviation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

About Bba Aviation

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including office rentals and other technical services, fuelling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

