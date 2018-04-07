Est�e Lauder Companies (EL) Position Increased by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) by 161.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Est�e Lauder Companies were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Est�e Lauder Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Est�e Lauder Companies news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 40,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $6,119,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,605,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 16,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total value of $2,271,495.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,520,859.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,642 shares of company stock worth $29,740,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Est�e Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Est�e Lauder Companies from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray set a $152.00 price target on Est�e Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.77.

Shares of EL stock opened at $150.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Est�e Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $83.67 and a twelve month high of $153.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55,350.29, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Est�e Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. research analysts forecast that Est�e Lauder Companies will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Est�e Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

Est�e Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

