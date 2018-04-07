Pentair (PNR) Shares Sold by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Pentair (NYSE:PNR) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,148 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in Pentair by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 15,411,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,382,000 after buying an additional 210,876 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Pentair by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,989,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,595,000 after buying an additional 50,872 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pentair by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,438,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,228,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pentair by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,004,000 after buying an additional 45,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Pentair from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12,722.21, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. Pentair has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Pentair (PNR) Shares Sold by BB&T Securities LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/bbt-securities-llc-has-4-23-million-position-in-pentair-plc-ordinary-share-pnr-updated-updated.html.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water and Electrical. The Water segment designs, manufactures, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.